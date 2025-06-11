“If you’ve been inspired this week to start donating you can book an appointment at www.nzblood.co.nz/

The NZBS mobile service will next be in Gisborne at the Cosmopolitan Club on July 8.

NZBS chief executive Sam Cliffe said there had been a 25% decrease in the number of 16- to 25-year-olds who had donated at least once in a two-year period – dropping from 24,394 in April 2020 to 18,237 in April 2025.

The average age of a blood or plasma donor in Aotearoa had increased to 43 and more than 18% (or 25,000) of donors were aged 60 and over.

Cliffe said the decline in youth donors was a worrying trend. She attributed much of this drop to the impact of Covid-19, which disrupted school-based donation programmes.

“In the last 12 months, 25% of our total donations came from donors aged over 60, and just 9% from donors aged 16-25. We’re extremely grateful to all our donors, but when we look at our long-term supply strategy, it’s essential we start to encourage greater numbers of young people to become blood and plasma donors.

“Anecdotally, we know that when people join the donor registry when they’re young, they’re more likely to become lifelong donors, which is why historically our engagement through education has been so important.

“If they’re a little bit unsure or nervous about making their first donation, they can do it with a friend.”