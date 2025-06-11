Advertisement
NZ Blood Service looking for more from Gen Z to donate

Gisborne Herald
This week is National Blood Donor Week and the New Zealand Blood Service is keen to recruit more donors aged between 16 and 25.

  • The New Zealand Blood Service reports a 25% drop in youth donors over the past five years.
  • Cancer patients are among the largest users of donated blood, receiving 24% of blood products.
  • Efforts are under way to encourage more young people to donate, as the average donor age rises to 43.

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society is appreciative of the work of the New Zealand Blood Service,

This week is National Blood Donor Week (June 9 to 15) and the New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is keen to recover from the significant drop in the number of youth donors on its registry

