Shaw and her dog Rogue posted a qualifying run score of 96.75 points in the zig-zag, which placed her fourth in the South Island champs and put her into the top seven run-off for the national crown.
She scored 96 points in the run-off for an aggregate total of 192.75 and victory.
Her nearest rival was Andy McNabb and Kahn from the Mt Nessing club in Canterbury on 188.8.
McIntyre and her dog Guy won the South Island straight hunt title with an excellent score of 98.5.
She had to settle for fifth in the run-off for the national title, scoring 91 for an aggregate of 189.5 - 3.25 points off third place.
Fellow Poverty Bay triallists Leo Edginton and Henry Hindmarsh, both from Tolaga Bay, got on the leaderboard during the week but were bumped off, as were David Scragg from Wairoa, Ngatapa’s Roger Strachan and Waingake’s Ruie Bridge.
Another Matawai triallist, Andrew Savage, judged the long head section over the champs.
The weather was said to be “all over the show” for the week-long event - windy on Sunday, freezing on Monday, beautiful and sunny on Tuesday and cold on Wednesday.
Thursday was shrouded in fog, but the run-offs went ahead once it cleared.