30 May, 2025 12:00 AM 2 mins to read

Poverty Bay sheep dog trial centre club members Andrew Savage, Samantha Shaw and Jo McIntyre at the Tux South Island and New Zealand championships, where Shaw won a national title and McIntyre a South Island crown.

Matawai dog triallists Samantha Shaw and Jo McIntyre flew the Poverty Bay centre flag high with title-winning performances in the South Island this week.

The South Island and national championships were held at Lochiel Station near Hanmer Springs.

McIntyre won the straight hunt section of the South Island champs, emulating her 2019 efforts (as Jo Waugh) when she won the zig-zag crown to become the first woman to win a South Island champs title.

On Friday, Shaw added to that history by winning the New Zealand championship in the zig-zag - only the second woman to achieve the feat in a history dating back well over 100 years.

North Canterbury’s Steph Tweed and her dog Grit won the straight hunt at the 2019 nationals.