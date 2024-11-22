Gisborne police have not been called on to enforce the new Gangs Act provisions pertaining to gang patches and other gang insignia, but there were two such incidents Wairoa on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Gisborne police have not been called on to enforce the new Gangs Act provisions pertaining to gang patches and other gang insignia, but there were two such incidents Wairoa on Thursday. Photo / NZME

The new anti-gang-patch legislation has been in force for a few days and while Gisborne police have not yet had to enforce it locally, arrests have been made in Wairoa.

In a nationwide report from police headquarters on Friday, Gisborne was not mentioned as a location where arrests and gang insignia seizures had been necessary.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham had previously made it clear police would actively enforce any breaches of the Gangs Act 2024.

“If you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect the attention of police, either at the time of the offence, or at a time that suits us.”

In a media release on progress with Operation Nickel - the national co-ordinated plan to enforce the act - Basham said Wairoa police stopped a car being driven by a patched Mongrel Mob member on Thursday morning.