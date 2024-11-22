Advertisement
No gang patch issues in Gisborne so far

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gisborne police have not been called on to enforce the new Gangs Act provisions pertaining to gang patches and other gang insignia, but there were two such incidents Wairoa on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Gisborne police have not been called on to enforce the new Gangs Act provisions pertaining to gang patches and other gang insignia, but there were two such incidents Wairoa on Thursday. Photo / NZME

The new anti-gang-patch legislation has been in force for a few days and while Gisborne police have not yet had to enforce it locally, arrests have been made in Wairoa.

In a nationwide report from police headquarters on Friday, Gisborne was not mentioned as a location where arrests and gang insignia seizures had been necessary.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham had previously made it clear police would actively enforce any breaches of the Gangs Act 2024.

“If you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect the attention of police, either at the time of the offence, or at a time that suits us.”

In a media release on progress with Operation Nickel - the national co-ordinated plan to enforce the act - Basham said Wairoa police stopped a car being driven by a patched Mongrel Mob member on Thursday morning.

“A cap with Mongrel Mob insignia was seized and a 27-year old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place.”

On Thursday afternoon, again in Wairoa, police saw a man wearing a T-shirt showing Mongrel Mob insignia at a business on Paul St.

“The T-shirt was seized and the 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

“The man is also facing charges of burglary and receiving stolen property.”

The release did not refer to any Gisborne incidents.

Insignia seizures and arrests have been made in Papakura, Manukau, Napier, Nelson, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hamilton and Henderson.

Police staff have undergone training to understand the new law and how it will be policed.

