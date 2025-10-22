Police stopped more than 900 motorists leaving the Spring Show on Friday night and Saturday night and did not detect a single driver under the influence. They did find several drivers over the limit in wider operations in Tairāwhiti both nights.

No drink-drivers detected in more than 900 tests after Gisborne’s Spring Show

Police stopped more than 900 motorists leaving the Spring Show on Friday night and Saturday night and did not detect a single driver under the influence. They did find several drivers over the limit in wider operations in Tairāwhiti both nights.

Driver behaviour from those leaving Gisborne’s Spring Show on Friday and Saturday has got the thumbs-up from police, who tested close to 1000 drivers and detected no drink-driving or drug issues.

But it was a different story elsewhere in the city both nights.

“We were concerned to find motorists driving while impaired elsewhere in Tairāwhiti during show weekend,” said Senior Sergeant Craig Vining.

“However, we are pleased with the behaviour and decision-making from Spring Show attendees.”

Checkpoints near the showgrounds on Friday tested over 500 drivers and police found “very good compliance”.