Staff from Live Creative affix rauawa designs to the sides of the 1000-Year Bridge in preparation for painting. Work on completing the bridge's "cultural elements" are expected to take three weeks, depending on the weather.

The wait for people to fully enjoy the footbridge over Gisborne’s Kaiti Beach Rd may soon be over.

Gisborne District Council has announced that the “final phase of work” on the waka bridge began on Thursday.

Installation of design features to represent puhoro (spiral designs) and rauawa (boards fixed to the sides of the waka form) will take place through October and “bring the story and legacy of the structure to life”, the council said in a statement.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the council was committed to finishing the bridge in the right way.

“This bridge has always been more than a pedestrian bridge that connects the iconic landmarks of Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing site and Titirangi Maunga,” Swann said in a statement.