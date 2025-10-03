Advertisement
Ngāti Oneone and Gisborne District Council begin last stage on waka bridge

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Staff from Live Creative affix rauawa designs to the sides of the 1000-Year Bridge in preparation for painting. Work on completing the bridge's "cultural elements" are expected to take three weeks, depending on the weather.

The wait for people to fully enjoy the footbridge over Gisborne’s Kaiti Beach Rd may soon be over.

Gisborne District Council has announced that the “final phase of work” on the waka bridge began on Thursday.

Installation of design features to represent puhoro (spiral designs) and rauawa (boards fixed to

