New Zealand Rugby board visits Heartland unions in Gisborne and Ruatōria

New Zealand Rugby board members enjoyed glorious weather for their visit to Gisborne and trip to Ruatōria for the Ngāti Porou East Coast-Poverty Bay derby. Pictured are (from left) Marise James, Doug Jones (of Gisborne), Julia Raue, 132-test All Black Keven Mealamu, Catherine Savage, Caren Rangi, Grant Jarrold, 1987 Rugby World Cup-winning skipper and board chair David Kirk, Gisborne-born, eight-test All Black Matthew Cooper and New Zealand Rugby president Greg Barclay (of Gisborne). Photo / Paul Rickard

  • New Zealand Rugby board members experienced Heartland rugby culture in Poverty Bay and East Coast.
  • The visitors included All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and NZR chief executive Mark Robinson.
  • East Coast won the King’s Birthday match against Poverty Bay, 28-22.

The new board of New Zealand Rugby may be dominated by metropolitan residents and a Sydney-based chairman, but the board members valued the opportunity to experience the culture of Heartland rugby in Poverty Bay and East Coast over King’s birthday weekend.

A large New Zealand Rugby (NZR) entourage

