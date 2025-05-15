Darryl Monteith.

“We miss Darryl,” Luck says, pointing out Monteith’s “treasure trove of vinyl” and hard work that haf gone into his many years at the venue.

As for the band, Luck says he loves to play and travel with them. “They are on fire, and we travel well together.”

The group’s lineup includes Kiwi music identity Bryan Bell, former frontman of the Dead Flowers; Beaver, drummer of the D4; Rich Mixture (D4, Dead Flowers); and Joe Walsh, frontman of Ekko Park.

Fans can expect a set packed with crowd favourites — songs like Why Does Love Do This Me?, Victoria, Who Loves Who The Most, and, I’ll Say Goodbye (Even Though I’m Blue).

The Exponents, as seen in the 90s. Photo / Supplied

“We’re lucky we have a great catalogue of songs,” says Luck, who in 2007 was the inaugural inductee into the NZ Music Hall of Fame - the Exponents were inducted in 2015.

He also says to expect a few new tracks, including I Help You? from the band’s album Not Only ... But Also, describing the current incarnation of the band as a “feisty beast”.

Based on Banks Peninsula, Luck is on the road for a three-month tour around New Zealand.

Gisborne holds a special place for him, and he has a message for local fans, He hopes they will once again be the loudest singers in New Zealand — well, at least louder than Napier.