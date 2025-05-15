- Jordan Luck and the Jordan Luck Band will perform in Gisborne at Smash Palace on May 24, 2025.
- The show is dedicated to the late Darryl Monteith, former owner-operator of Smash Palace.
- Fans can expect classic hits and new tracks from the band’s album “Not Only ... But Also”.
He first rolled into Gisborne in the early ’80s. More than four decades later, Kiwi rock legend Jordan Luck is still at it and still calls Gisborne one of his favourite stops.
“I can’t wait to get started. We’ve got plenty of friends,” says Luck, ahead of his May 24 show with the Jordan Luck Band at Smash Palace.
Best known as the voice behind classic Kiwi band, the Dance Exponents, and later the Exponents, Luck says the upcoming show will be special.
The gig is dedicated to Smash Palace’s late owner-operator Darryl Monteith, who passed away last year.