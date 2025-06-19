The intermediate management plan was unveiled last month after an ecological survey of the Wairoa River.

It followed a critical review by the Government into the floods over the decision by the HBRC not to begin opening the Wairoa River bar earlier, given the information available to it. It hit out at the council’s culture, its communication with Wairoa officials and locals, its tendency to be overly optimistic and the lack of warning given to those in the firing line.

The review did no go as far as to state that an earlier opening of the bar would have prevented the floods that swamped the lower part of the township.

Local company Pryde Contracting began the work last Monday and remained on track to complete the project early next week.

The modified section would be monitored and maintained as part of the ongoing management plan, the statement said.

HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby said the council was pleased to be taking this proactive step.

“Developing a collaborative river bar management plan is an important way we can show the people of Wairoa that we’re listening, we care, and we are acting,” Ormsby said.

“Protecting the community and reducing the risk of future flooding is not just a priority, it’s a responsibility we take very seriously.”

She said the regional council will continue to keep the river mouth open and, where possible, in its optimal location.

“The council’s priority is to relocate the mouth, when there is the opportunity, from a poor to an ideal location.”

Last year, the HBRC was trialling a 50m wide overflow channel designed to release flood waters and enable the opening or relocation of the Wairoa Bar in optimal conditions.