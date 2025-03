The latest digital edition of the Gisborne Herald can be accessed in PDF form under "Today's digital edition" in the publication section. It will automatically update at 5am every morning.

The Gisborne Herald has introduced a new way to view the paper online through the website.

Subscribers can now access the latest digital edition of the Gisborne Herald in PDF form under “Today’s digital edition” in the publication section.

This link will automatically update at 5am every morning to take you to that day’s paper.

The new digital format can be flipped through, rather than requiring scrolling.

Older editions can also be accessed through the direct link on the page.