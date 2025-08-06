Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New artists feature in Gisborne’s annual art exhibition

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Rayne Takao with her work "Light Breaking Upon the Fishes of Men", a sculpture made of aluminium cans. It is part of the annual Gisborne Artists, Potters and Photographers exhibition running at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Rayne Takao with her work "Light Breaking Upon the Fishes of Men", a sculpture made of aluminium cans. It is part of the annual Gisborne Artists, Potters and Photographers exhibition running at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Rayne Takao and Jarrod Seaton are two new artists whose works have been selected for the annual exhibition of Gisborne Artists, Potters and Photographers running at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Gisborne artist Tony Ogle selected the works from submissions made by members of Gisborne Artists’ Society.

“The submitted artworks were all considered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save