“The long-term vision for the site continues, with two further phases of native tree planting planned in the coming years, reinforcing Kaiaponi’s dedication to sustainable land management,” he said.
The restoration effort is part of a broader commitment to environmental stewardship in the Gisborne region.
He said the project would help improve water quality, stabilise soil, and create a thriving ecosystem for native species with the reintroduction of native vegetation.
“This planting is about restoring balance to the land and creating a safe haven for native wildlife,” Witters said.
“We’re especially proud to support the habitat of Inanga, which are an important part of our local waterways and heritage.”