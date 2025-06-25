Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Native planting project near Gisborne supporting native whitebait habitat

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The team involved in the native plant initiative in the wetlands on Kaiaponi’s Manutūkē orchard, an ecological initiative aimed at enhancing the natural habitat and supporting the flourishing of local wildlife. Photo / Supplied

The team involved in the native plant initiative in the wetlands on Kaiaponi’s Manutūkē orchard, an ecological initiative aimed at enhancing the natural habitat and supporting the flourishing of local wildlife. Photo / Supplied

An ecological initiative on Kaiaponi Farms’ Manutūkē orchard is reintroducing native plants to the wetlands in the orchard.

The planting aims to enhance the natural habitat and support the flourishing of local wildlife, including the culturally and ecologically significant Inanga (a whitebait species).

Led by Kaiaponi Farms, the initiative

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald