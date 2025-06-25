The team involved in the native plant initiative in the wetlands on Kaiaponi’s Manutūkē orchard, an ecological initiative aimed at enhancing the natural habitat and supporting the flourishing of local wildlife. Photo / Supplied

The team involved in the native plant initiative in the wetlands on Kaiaponi’s Manutūkē orchard, an ecological initiative aimed at enhancing the natural habitat and supporting the flourishing of local wildlife. Photo / Supplied

An ecological initiative on Kaiaponi Farms’ Manutūkē orchard is reintroducing native plants to the wetlands in the orchard.

The planting aims to enhance the natural habitat and support the flourishing of local wildlife, including the culturally and ecologically significant Inanga (a whitebait species).

Led by Kaiaponi Farms, the initiative was carried out in close collaboration with Rongowhakaata iwi, the Gisborne District Council, and the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust.

Barton Witters, general manager of Kaiaponi Farms, said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to restoring and protecting the region’s natural ecosystems.

“This initiative builds on a foundation laid 10 years ago, when Kaiaponi first undertook native planting efforts in the neighbouring area,” Witters said.