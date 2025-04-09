Songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be part of Musical Theatre Gold. Photo / Stephen Jones
People will get to enjoy some of their favourite theatre songs when Musical Theatre Gisborne celebrates its 47-year history with a cabaret showcase in May and June.
Musical Theatre Gold is to be staged at MTG’s clubrooms in Innes St from May 30 to June 7.
From such shows as Hair to Mamma Mia and Chicago, director Peter Derby has carefully selected songs ranging from solos right up to big company numbers.
“We wanted to present songs from our early shows like West Side Story (1984) and Chess (1994) and showcase what we have done over our 47-year history, as well as teasing songs from our upcoming production of Les Miserables,” Derby said.
He put the idea out there of doing such a show about a year ago and it quickly gained momentum.