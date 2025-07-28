Advertisement
Muirs Bookshop celebrates 120 years amid retail challenges in Gisborne

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Kim Pittar is the proud owner of Gisborne's Muirs Bookshop which celebrates 120 this July, making it one of NZ's oldest independent bookshops. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Muirs Bookshop on Gisborne’s Gladstone Rd celebrates 120 years this July, making it one of the oldest independently-owned bookshops in New Zealand.

Owner Kim Pittar says it is a bittersweet occasion.

“A lot of people do their very best to support locally, but many are never seen in local shops,”

