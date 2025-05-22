Ten more commercial beef farmers have been selected to take part in what has been described as “a ground-breaking” programme to help drive the uptake of genetics in the industry.
The seven-year Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) partnership, supported by Beef+Lamb New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, aims to boost the sector’s profits by $460 million.
Focused on increasing the use of high-quality genetics in the beef industry, the four main components of the programme are developing New Zealand-specific breeding indexes; supporting the development of an across breed genetic evaluation and development of data infrastructure; running a beef progeny test; and linking in data from commercial herds.
The INZB programme reached a key milestone in March with the launch of nProve Beef, an online genetics tool to help farmers select the best bulls for their farm business.
“With a further 10 farm businesses from across the North and South islands, we now have 47 farms in the programme,” said Sonya Shaw, project lead commercial herds for the programme.