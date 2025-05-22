Ten more commercial beef farmers have joined the programme aimed at uplifting genetics in the industry and subsequently increasing the sector's profits.

Ten more commercial beef farmers have been selected to take part in what has been described as “a ground-breaking” programme to help drive the uptake of genetics in the industry.

The seven-year Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) partnership, supported by Beef+Lamb New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, aims to boost the sector’s profits by $460 million.

Focused on increasing the use of high-quality genetics in the beef industry, the four main components of the programme are developing New Zealand-specific breeding indexes; supporting the development of an across breed genetic evaluation and development of data infrastructure; running a beef progeny test; and linking in data from commercial herds.

The INZB programme reached a key milestone in March with the launch of nProve Beef, an online genetics tool to help farmers select the best bulls for their farm business.

“With a further 10 farm businesses from across the North and South islands, we now have 47 farms in the programme,” said Sonya Shaw, project lead commercial herds for the programme.