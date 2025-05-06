Duck shooting season started with mixed results. Photo / Ian Cooper

Tairāwhiti’s duck shooting opening weekend was a fairly “mixed bag” as is often the case, says Eastern Region Fish and Game officer Anthony van Dorp.

Wairoa hunters struggled to find birds despite the wind and some rain, which was usually expected to help hunting, he said.

“Around Gisborne and the hill country, persistent hunters on good ponds generally did okay with some limit bags taken,” van Dorp said.

“Out on the flats, hunters who were... over maize paddocks, generally did well with birds coming in to feed on the leftover maize.

“It was noticeable that quite a lot of maize around the district had not yet been harvested yet, and the recent rain creating plenty of lying water also made for dispersion of ducks.