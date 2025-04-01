The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure about 100m in length and will follow the same alignment as the previous bridge.

“This modern design provides better flood and earthquake resistance, boosts durability and delivers environmental benefits. Once complete, it will provide a more efficient and permanent solution for SH35 road users for generations to come,” TREC project lead Richard Bayley said in a statement.

“It is being designed to better withstand debris with a wider central span and rounded piers, reducing blockages and pressure from debris. Larger, deeper piles enhance resistance to flooding and scour effects, while the stronger steel columns will boost structural durability. Improved bearings will also prevent the bridge deck uplifting when inundated and during earthquakes.”

A Bailey bridge has served traffic on the coast road since 2023.

The enabling works will take around four months to finish before the main construction of the new bridge can begin.

The entire project is expected to take 12-18 months, with completion expected by mid-2026.

Traffic management

The new bridge will be constructed alongside the road, allowing traffic to continue flowing in both directions using the temporary Bailey bridge.

The Bailey bridge will remain operational as it is. Vehicles that exceed size limits and/or weigh more than 50 tonnes need a permit, and there is a 10km/h speed limit and a one-vehicle-at-a-time policy in place.

Construction work will take place Monday to Friday, from 6am to 6pm; some Saturday work may be necessary.

During enabling works, traffic management will be in place, including a temporary 30km/h speed restriction remaining in place on the southern side of the bridge where the temporary alignment is being built.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to follow on-site signage and look out for trucks accessing the site.

The initial enabling works will involve three key milestones:

Site set-up: Establishment of a site office, along with three compound/laydown areas to store tools, material and equipment.

Construction of a temporary access road: Realignment of the existing SH35 to enable construction of the southern bridge abutment and provide a safer and larger workspace for bridge construction.

Old bridge demolition: Removal of the collapsed structure to make way for the new bridge.

Bayley said TREC was grateful for the community support over the past couple of years during the recovery phase, including Kuru Contracting and its construction of local Pourau Rd in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We’ve worked closely with iwi, local hapū, landowners including Pourau Station, and key stakeholders throughout the pre-construction and design phases and intend to continue this throughout construction, ” he said.

“We really value the relationships we’ve been building since the cyclone and we want our relationships to last long after our work at Hikuwai is complete.”

TREC has been actively working with local contractors throughout the procurement process and has already appointed East Coast-based Parata Ltd Contractors for the site set-up and access road construction.

A karakia was held by tangata whenua and landowners at Hikuwai last week to mark the start of enabling works.

The karakia was led by kaumātua Chris Marsh, board co-chairman of Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti.