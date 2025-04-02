A pre-dawn karakia/blessing turning of the sod marked the start of work on Mareikura Waka Ama Club's new club and storage facility at Anzac Park on Tuesday. Standing behind the spade is Aotearoa waka ama pioneer and club founder Matahi Brightwell with wife Raipoia - both of whom are Waka Ama NZ Hall of Fame members and Tairawhiti Legends of Sport.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A pre-dawn karakia/blessing turning of the sod marked the start of work on Mareikura Waka Ama Club's new club and storage facility at Anzac Park on Tuesday. Standing behind the spade is Aotearoa waka ama pioneer and club founder Matahi Brightwell with wife Raipoia - both of whom are Waka Ama NZ Hall of Fame members and Tairawhiti Legends of Sport.

A “new chapter” in Mareikura Waka Ama Club history has begun with the turning of the sod to mark the start of work on its new storage and club facility.

Around 40 club members, supporters and whānau gathered at Anzac Park before first light on Tuesday morning for the milestone moment.

It began with a karakia and blessing of the whenua led by Morehu Pewhairangi.

The new 16m x 32m building will provide dedicated space for waka storage, club operations and future growth, the club said in a statement.

The $1.6 million project is being predominantly funded by Trust Tairāwhiti ($1.3m), and includes other funding from a Lottery Community Facilities grant, Eastern & Central Community Trust and the club itself.