A “new chapter” in Mareikura Waka Ama Club history has begun with the turning of the sod to mark the start of work on its new storage and club facility.
Around 40 club members, supporters and whānau gathered at Anzac Park before first light on Tuesday morning for the milestone moment.
It began with a karakia and blessing of the whenua led by Morehu Pewhairangi.
The new 16m x 32m building will provide dedicated space for waka storage, club operations and future growth, the club said in a statement.
The $1.6 million project is being predominantly funded by Trust Tairāwhiti ($1.3m), and includes other funding from a Lottery Community Facilities grant, Eastern & Central Community Trust and the club itself.