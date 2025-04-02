Advertisement
Mareikura Waka Ama Club breaks ground on new facilities at Anzac Park

A pre-dawn karakia/blessing turning of the sod marked the start of work on Mareikura Waka Ama Club's new club and storage facility at Anzac Park on Tuesday. Standing behind the spade is Aotearoa waka ama pioneer and club founder Matahi Brightwell with wife Raipoia - both of whom are Waka Ama NZ Hall of Fame members and Tairawhiti Legends of Sport.

A “new chapter” in Mareikura Waka Ama Club history has begun with the turning of the sod to mark the start of work on its new storage and club facility.

Around 40 club members, supporters and whānau gathered at Anzac Park before first light on Tuesday morning for the milestone moment.

It began with a karakia and blessing of the whenua led by Morehu Pewhairangi.

The new 16m x 32m building will provide dedicated space for waka storage, club operations and future growth, the club said in a statement.

The $1.6 million project is being predominantly funded by Trust Tairāwhiti ($1.3m), and includes other funding from a Lottery Community Facilities grant, Eastern & Central Community Trust and the club itself.

Waka sit on Anzac Park exposed to the elements but not for too much longer as work starts on Mareikura Waka Ama Club's new club and storage facility on an elevated area of the park.
Mareikura chairman Billy Maxwell said it was a proud and emotional moment for many.

“After everything we’ve been through - especially after Cyclone Gabrielle damaged and washed away some of our waka - it means a lot to be here starting this new chapter,” he said. “This has taken time, effort and aroha from a lot of people.”

Maxwell acknowledged the support of funders, the dedication of the Mareikura committee, and the commitment of club members over the years.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the club — the oldest waka ama club in Aotearoa.

Founded by Matahi Brightwell in 1985, it has been at the forefront of waka ama since the sport’s earliest days in New Zealand.

Over the decades, Mareikura has built a proud legacy, producing national and world champions and continuing to grow the sport within the community.

“World records have been broken here,” said Brightwell, reflecting on the club’s journey and achievements.

Located on an elevated area of Anzac Park, the facility will serve as a base for training, events and community connection.

