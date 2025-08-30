Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māori ward candidate Mateawa Keelan pushes for East Coast representation

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Born and raised in Ruatōria, Māori ward candidate Mateawa Keelan wants to support the growth of small businesses if elected to Gisborne District Council.

Born and raised in Ruatōria, Māori ward candidate Mateawa Keelan wants to support the growth of small businesses if elected to Gisborne District Council.

Born and raised in Ruatōria, Māori ward candidate Mateawa Keelan wants to ensure that there is representation from Tairāwhiti’s east coast at the Gisborne District Council table.

“Representation of at least one councillor on the coast is vital,” she said.

She said it was harder for people who didn’t live

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save