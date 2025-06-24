Māori voters have until July 10 if they wish to change electoral rolls which allows them to vote in either the General Ward or the Māori Ward for the Gisborne District Council election being held on October 11.

Voters enrolled in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti will be able to vote in Gisborne District Council’s Tairāwhiti Māori Ward (five councillors) while voters registered in the East Coast electorate will vote in the Tairāwhiti General Ward (eight councillors).

According to the Electorate Commission, there were 76,572 registered voters as of May 31 out of an estimated eligible population of 86,853.

The enrolled voters consist of 51,163 voters on the East Coast roll and 25,409 Tairāwhiti residents on the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti roll.

“You can’t switch rolls in the three months before the local elections on October 11,” the Electoral Commission’s chief Māori adviser Hone Matthews said.