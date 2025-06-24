“Make sure you’re enrolled so you can have your say.”
Voters can go online to Go to vote.nz to enrol, check their details, or change their roll type."
Gisborne District Council voters (in both wards) will also vote in a binding referendum on whether to retain or abolish the Māori ward.
This year marks 50 years of the Māori Electoral Option, which is the choice for Māori between the Māori roll and the General roll.
The Electoral Amendment Act passed in 1975 defined Māori as a person of New Zealand Māori descent and means anyone who is Māori has the option of enrolling to vote on either roll.
“General roll or Māori roll, it’s your choice,” said Matthews. “He mana tō te kōwhiri – your choice has mana.”
The election/referendum is being held by postal ballot and voting papers, sent out between September 9 and 22, must be received by noon on October 11.