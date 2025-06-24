Advertisement
Māori voters: Deadline to change rolls for October elections is July 10

Gisborne Herald
Māori voters have until July 10 if they wish to change electoral rolls which allows them to vote in either the General Ward or the Māori Ward for the Gisborne District Council election being held on October 11.

Māori voters who wish to change electoral rolls before the local body elections in October have until July 10 to make their choice.

Voters enrolled in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti will be able to vote in Gisborne District Council’s Tairāwhiti Māori Ward (five councillors) while voters registered in the East Coast electorate will

