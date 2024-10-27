Advertisement
Man in charge of Tairāwhiti police a local lad: Danny Kirk

By Murray Robertson
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Danny Kirk (pictured on the balcony of the police station in Gisborne) is the new area commander of police for Tairāwhiti. He was born and raised in Gisborne.

Gisborne-born-and-raised Danny Kirk has been promoted to area commander for Tairāwhiti police and his vision is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Inspector Kirk has worked in various roles in Tairāwhiti policing – from the front line as a constable, in rural policing and as a detective in the CIB.

The 37-year-old joined the police and returned to Gisborne in 2007 after two-and-a-half years in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, where he was an air security specialist.

He attended Mangapapa School, Gisborne Intermediate and Lytton High, where he attained NCEA Level 2.

“I left school at the end of Year 12 and went straight into the military, based at the RNZAF’s Ohakea air base.

“I joined the police when I realised that I wanted a more long-term career than the air force could offer, and I have absolutely no regrets about the choice I made back then.

“Policing has provided me with enormous job satisfaction and a desire for continuous improvement,” says Kirk, who is married with three children ranging in age from 5 to 11.

”I also want to acknowledge the many fellow officers I have met and worked with over the past 17 years in the job.

“Tairāwhiti is fortunate to have the calibre of people it has working in its police force, whether they wear a blue-coloured shirt or not – in other words, whether they are sworn staff or non-sworn staff.”

His police leadership roles have included officer in charge of Wairoa CIB, detective sergeant in Gisborne CIB and area manager (as a senior sergeant) for rural policing.

“My ‘vision’ as area commander is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the communities that make up Tairawhiti by enabling my staff to deliver effective policing services,” he said.

“My ‘priority’ is the safety of my staff.”

Kirk said the environment police worked in had changed over his 17 years in the force.

“We respond to a more diverse range of calls for service these days and that often involves people with complex mental health and addictions issues.

“Effective policing in our community is about working with our iwi, local government and non-governmental agencies to achieve positive outcomes for the community, and together we will continue to strive to achieve those outcomes.”

Kirk said a key focus was recruiting new cops.

“While we are making significant progress with that, we’ve got more work to do.”

There were 13 recruits at the Royal New Zealand Police College destined for the streets of Tairāwhiti, he said.

“They will be graduating on recruit wings between now and February 2025. Of that number, 11 of them are coming to Gisborne and two to Wairoa.

“Our region has never had that number of recruits in training at the Police College at any one time.

“If anyone is considering a career in police, reach out by registering your interest at the New Cops website.

“We have a constable based locally who is committed to supporting our recruiting efforts and will step you through the process.

“There has never been a better time to apply to join us.”

Eastern region police commander Superintendent Jeanette Park welcomed Kirk’s promotion to Tairāwhiti area commander.

“Danny has a wealth of experience and will bring a positive and energetic outlook to the role”.

