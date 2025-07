A man suffered critical multiple injuries in a car and log truck collision on SH35/Awapuni Rd, near the Aerodrome Rd corner, on Friday afternoon. Pictured is the roadblock after the incident. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A man in his 20s was flown to Waikato Hospital on Friday night after a crash between the car he was in and a loaded log truck on State Highway 35.

The crash happened around 3pm on Awapuni Rd, near the Aerodrome Rd corner.

The car ended up on its side.

One person was critically injured, according to a Hato Hone St John spokesperson at the time.

“A second person in the car was not injured,” another St John ambulance spokesman told the Gisborne Herald on Monday.