Lower age for bowel screening in Gisborne starts next year as Govt expands plan to fight cancer

Health Minister Simeon Brown says the lower age of 58 for the bowel screening programme will apply to Tairāwhiti residents next year.

The Government’s expansion of the free bowel screening programme started in Northland, Auckland and the South Island this week and is scheduled to begin in Tairāwhiti in March.

The starting age for the expanded bowel screening programme has been lowered from 60 to 58 and will apply to the entire country next year.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the Government was committed to lowering the bowel screening age to match Australia’s age (of 45), and lowering it to 58 was the first step.

“Lowering the starting age to 58 will see 122,000 people become eligible for free screening in the first year alone,” he said.

“Over the next 25 years, this change is expected to prevent 771 bowel cancers and save 566 lives.”