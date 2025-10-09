Advertisement
Lower age for bowel screening in Gisborne starts next year as Govt expands plan to fight cancer

Gisborne Herald
Health Minister Simeon Brown says the lower age of 58 for the bowel screening programme will apply to Tairāwhiti residents next year.

The Government’s expansion of the free bowel screening programme started in Northland, Auckland and the South Island this week and is scheduled to begin in Tairāwhiti in March.

The starting age for the expanded bowel screening programme has been lowered from 60 to 58 and will apply to the entire

