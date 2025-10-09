Health NZ-Tairāwhiti and other MidCentral health districts have been offering free bowel screening to Māori and Pacific peoples from the age of 50.
The two-year pilot in Tairāwhiti ends this month, but people involved in the programme will be invited to undergo bowel screening until they turn 75.
Bowel screening is quick and easy and can be done at home.
A test kit is delivered by post every two years. The test is done at home and mailed back in a pre-paid envelope. Results are received within three weeks of returning the test.
New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world, according to Health NZ.
Bowel cancer is the second-highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand. More than 3300 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year, and more than 1200 die from it.
Bowel cancer often has no symptoms. The bowel screening test (a faecal immunochemical test or FIT) can detect tiny traces of blood in the bowel motion.
It helps save lives by finding bowel cancer early, when it can often be successfully treated.