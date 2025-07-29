Keep up with vaccinations such as the flu jab, is the advice of Health NZ as Gisborne Hospital staff find themselves busy because of winter-type illnesses. Background photo / Liam Clayton
An online flu tracking tool shows “low levels of respiratory illness activity” throughout the country, although Gisborne Hospital was prepared for the pressures of a busy winter season, according to Health NZ.
FluTracking, an opt-in online system to self-report respiratory illness supported by New Zealand’s Ministryof Health and the Australian Government, shows fever, cough and absence from normal duties were reported by 0.8% of participants across the country.
In Gisborne, for the week ending July 20, one respondent out of 88 reported having a fever and cough, or 1.1%.
A Health NZ spokesperson told the Gisborne Herald winter illnesses put extra pressure on all emergency departments and clinical services, but people needing urgent hospital-level care would always be able to receive it.
“Gisborne Hospital is no exception,” the spokesperson said.
“We expect a surge in demand at this time of year, which is why hospitals have plans and measures in place to manage these pressures.”
The measures in place included management of staff cover to address sick leave and other short-notice leave, monitored on a shift-by-shift basis.
Health NZ advised people to take precautions to prevent getting infected with influenza or other respiratory illnesses. This includes:
Keeping up to date with vaccinations, such as influenza, Covid-19 and pertussis vaccines.
Acting early if someone gets sick. There is a range of health services that can help GPs or community pharmacists, Healthline (0800 611 116) or Plunket line (0800 933 922), and telehealth providers.
In an emergency, go to the nearest ED or call 111.
The recently launched Tatai Whānau Tairāwhiti After-hours Healthcare was also available at weekends and during public holidays in Gisborne.
FluTracking operates across New Zealand and Australia, with 110,000 participants reporting online each week.
A survey is sent via email each week during the usual flu season (May to October), with questions to find out if participants have had a fever or cough in the past week.
The information helps researchers to monitor respiratory illnesses such as influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), provide early warning of potential breakouts and determine the effectiveness of the vaccine in New Zealand and the severity of the flu season.