Keep up with vaccinations such as the flu jab, is the advice of Health NZ as Gisborne Hospital staff find themselves busy because of winter-type illnesses. Background photo / Liam Clayton

Low levels of self-reporting as Gisborne Hospital works through winter illness season

An online flu tracking tool shows “low levels of respiratory illness activity” throughout the country, although Gisborne Hospital was prepared for the pressures of a busy winter season, according to Health NZ.

FluTracking, an opt-in online system to self-report respiratory illness supported by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and the Australian Government, shows fever, cough and absence from normal duties were reported by 0.8% of participants across the country.

In Gisborne, for the week ending July 20, one respondent out of 88 reported having a fever and cough, or 1.1%.

A Health NZ spokesperson told the Gisborne Herald winter illnesses put extra pressure on all emergency departments and clinical services, but people needing urgent hospital-level care would always be able to receive it.

“Gisborne Hospital is no exception,” the spokesperson said.