Low levels of self-reporting as Gisborne Hospital works through winter illness season

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Keep up with vaccinations such as the flu jab, is the advice of Health NZ as Gisborne Hospital staff find themselves busy because of winter-type illnesses. Background photo / Liam Clayton

An online flu tracking tool shows “low levels of respiratory illness activity” throughout the country, although Gisborne Hospital was prepared for the pressures of a busy winter season, according to Health NZ.

FluTracking, an opt-in online system to self-report respiratory illness supported by New Zealand’s Ministry

