Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Lotto grants fund solar panels for Gisborne marae after Cyclone Gabrielle

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Matahi o te Tau Marae near Te Araroa is one of the 21 marae in Tairāwhiti that received lottery funding for new solar and battery installations.

Matahi o te Tau Marae near Te Araroa is one of the 21 marae in Tairāwhiti that received lottery funding for new solar and battery installations.

More than 120 community organisations in Tairawhiti are benefiting from $3.55 million in grants from the $11.8m raised through a special Lotto draw for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the generosity of New Zealanders through a special Lotto fundraising draw has benefitted Cyclone Gabrielle-stricken communities throughout Tairāwhiti. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says the generosity of New Zealanders through a special Lotto fundraising draw has benefitted Cyclone Gabrielle-stricken communities throughout Tairāwhiti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Cyclone Gabrielle had a devasting impact on the East Coast, causing widespread destruction to property and requiring significant relief efforts,” Minister of Internal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald