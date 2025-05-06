“The unloaded log truck was fully ablaze, totally involved, when the first crew arrived,” a senior firefighter told the Gisborne Herald.

“The driver had got out of it okay, without injury.

“He told us he could smell burning as he drove along, so he pulled over to investigate.

“When he got out of the cab, he saw a fire starting in the engine compartment. It took off to engulf the whole of the front of the vehicle.”

When fire crews from the Pātūtahi volunteer brigade and Gisborne city arrived, the truck's engine and driving compartments were fully ablaze.

The crews were there for two hours extinguishing the fire and making the scene safe.

“We would have put 8000 litres of water on to it to put it out,” the firefighter said.

“The road stayed open because the driver had pulled off to the side of the road when he smelled the fire starting.”

Gisborne Hiabs was called in to recover the wrecked vehicle.

The fire was to be investigated.

Meanwhile, a lane of State Highway 2 north was blocked at Mātāwai on Tuesday after a truck rollover about 11.15am.

Police said there were no injuries, but motorists were asked to drive with care at the crash site.