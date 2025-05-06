- A log truck fire on Wharekopae Rd was extinguished by Fire and Emergency NZ crews.
- The driver escaped unharmed after smelling burning and pulling over.
- A truck rollover on State Highway 2 at Matawai blocked a lane; no injuries reported.
A log truck driver on his way to collect a load, smelled something burning and discovered a fire in the engine compartment.
The blaze engulfed the front of the vehicle.
Fire and Emergency NZ was called about 4am on Tuesday and dispatched two crews from the Pātūtahi volunteer brigade and one from Gisborne city to Wharekopae Rd.
The incident happened past Ngātapa School.