- The works of Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker, and Jason Braybrook are being exhibited at Tairāwhiti Museum.
- Gardiner’s diverse art includes surfing themes, while Braybrook focuses on tūrangawaewae – home and place.
- Walker explores spiritual journeys.
The works of three artists are on display in an exhibition entitled Local As (locals only) – Life in Tairāwhiti past and present, which is running at the Tairāwhiti Museum until July 27.
Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker and Jason Braybrook’s artworks are varied and showcase a range of