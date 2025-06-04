Gene Paul Walker is one of three artists displaying works in the Local As exhibition at Tairāwhiti Museum. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

The works of Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker, and Jason Braybrook are being exhibited at Tairāwhiti Museum.

Gardiner’s diverse art includes surfing themes, while Braybrook focuses on tūrangawaewae – home and place.

Walker explores spiritual journeys.

The works of three artists are on display in an exhibition entitled Local As (locals only) – Life in Tairāwhiti past and present, which is running at the Tairāwhiti Museum until July 27.

Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker and Jason Braybrook’s artworks are varied and showcase a range of themes.

Keen surfer Gardiner is described on the museum’s website as having “a diverse art practice encompassing painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture”.

“[Braybrook] works primarily in paint, enveloping a wide variety of themes, but more recently he has focused on the concept of tūrangawaewae – home and place and its wider meaning and significance.”