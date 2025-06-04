Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Local As exhibition showcases Tairāwhiti artists in Gisborne

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Gene Paul Walker is one of three artists displaying works in the Local As exhibition at Tairāwhiti Museum. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

  • The works of Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker, and Jason Braybrook are being exhibited at Tairāwhiti Museum.
  • Gardiner’s diverse art includes surfing themes, while Braybrook focuses on tūrangawaewae – home and place.
  • Walker explores spiritual journeys.

The works of three artists are on display in an exhibition entitled Local As (locals only) – Life in Tairāwhiti past and present, which is running at the Tairāwhiti Museum until July 27.

Scott Gardiner, Gene Paul Walker and Jason Braybrook’s artworks are varied and showcase a range of

