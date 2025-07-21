“The HortNZ Life Member award is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated long-standing and dedicated service as office holders within HortNZ and affiliated grower groups.

“Dr Davis is considered a true embodiment of the award’s spirit.”

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Davis had played “a pivotal leadership role in the advancement of New Zealand’s vegetable sector”.

“As sustainability manager at LeaderBrand, he has championed the integration of science and innovation into practical vegetable production systems.

“Beginning in the 1980s, Davis pioneered the commercial use of mathematical crop prediction models for sweetcorn and other crops, collaborating with Crop & Food Research and Niwa.

“This groundbreaking work helped establish the close partnership between science and the vegetable industry that exists today.”

His commitment to the industry was further reflected in his service as a director of Vegetables NZ for over a decade and his role as chairman of the Vegetable Research & Innovation board, helping co-ordinate research investment across a range of product groups.

“His dedication to understanding and advancing the relationship between horticulture and the environment was instrumental in the development of A Lighter Touch – a $27 million, seven-year programme jointly funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries and industry partners, designed to guide pest management toward more sustainable practices.”

LeaderBrand chief executive Richard McPhail said Davis had dedicated many hours to the cause and worked tirelessly in all his roles, always having the industry’s best interests at the core of everything he does.

“Everyone at LeaderBrand is delighted to see Stuart receive this recognition for his immense contributions to horticulture and, above all, for his unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship.

“There could be no more worthy recipient of this award.”

Previous to this latest recognition, Davis was named the recipient of the Bledisloe Cup in 2024 by HortNZ for outstanding contribution to the horticulture industry.