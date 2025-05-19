Advertisement
Last piece of cyclone-devastated East Coast bridge comes down

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The sole standing pier of the former Hikuwai Bridge No1 on SH35 has been brought down before being removed from the site.

The last of the old Hikuwai Bridge No 1 on State Highway 35 near Tolaga Bay has been brought down before final removal from the site.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the sole standing pier damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle will be broken up and removed.

As part of the recovery, Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) alliance and local contractors will build a new bridge on the same alignment as the old one.

“Removal of the old bridge is part of the enabling works that has been under way since last month and are expected to be finished by mid-2025 and will be followed by construction of the new structure,” an NZTA spokesman said.

“The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure, approximately 100 metres in length.

The last part of the Hikuwai bridge is on its way off the site where a new bridge is to be built.
“We wish to acknowledge the work of local contractors, who’ve been working on this site, and our continued work with local community members and iwi as we gear up to start construction of the new permanent bridge.”

The NZTA spokesman said an experienced local demolition team from Currie Construction used a technique that involved drilling holes into the lower columns to remove concrete and weaken the base, before a controlled lowering of the pier on to the northern banks of the river.

“Environmental measures in place include a river run platform made of stone from the Makatote quarry north of Tokomaru Bay and a silt curtain to filter out any sediment or material that may build up as part of the demolition process.”

The spokesman said the modern design of the new structure would provide better flood and earthquake resistance, boost durability and deliver environmental benefits.

“It is being designed to better withstand debris, with a wider central span and rounded piers, reducing blockages and pressure from debris.

“Larger, deeper piles enhance resistance to flooding and scour effects, while the stronger steel columns will boost structural durability.

“Improved bearings will also prevent the bridge deck uplifting when inundated and during earthquakes.”

