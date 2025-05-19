The sole standing pier of the former Hikuwai Bridge No1 on SH35 has been brought down before being removed from the site.

The last of the old Hikuwai Bridge No 1 on State Highway 35 near Tolaga Bay has been brought down before final removal from the site.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the sole standing pier damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle will be broken up and removed.

As part of the recovery, Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) alliance and local contractors will build a new bridge on the same alignment as the old one.

“Removal of the old bridge is part of the enabling works that has been under way since last month and are expected to be finished by mid-2025 and will be followed by construction of the new structure,” an NZTA spokesman said.

“The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure, approximately 100 metres in length.