Noddy Halley and Digger safely negotiate one of the gates in their successful run on Thursday afternoon. They finished in the top three to advance to Saturday's championship run-off. Photo / Murray Robertson
The last two finalists for the Poverty Bay J & T Hickey Trust Charity Sheep Dog Trial will be found on Saturday morning after the final lot of runs.
The trial is being held in the Riding Club for the Disabled pavilion at Showgrounds Park.
Fifty-one runs out of atotal of 162 were completed on Thursday afternoon.
The three combinations from Thursday to advance to the final were Noddy Halley (Whatatutu) and his dog Digger; Hamish Mead (Manutūkē) and Owen; and Barry McIntyre (Matawai) and Spike.