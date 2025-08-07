“We tend to treat these emergency situations as a bipartisan event. Our approach is to get the best legislation possible.”
Belich said the Tairāwhiti CDEM office was well-staffed, with knowledgeable people in the new premises.
She was aware of some complaints about the tsunami warning issued last Thursday morning and whether it was warranted.
A cautious approach had been taken, she said.
“That is not something I wish to criticise.”
Tangaere-Manuel said she had noticed an attitudinal shift to the warnings. People had learned and now took them seriously.
Emergency management was a major issue in the district and would remain so, she said.
“I commend Ben Green [Tairāwhiti CDEM group manager] and his team working with the grassroots throughout the isolated parts of the East Coast.
Tangaere-Manuel said she was “cut off” during Cyclone Gabrielle Gabrielle and learned much as a volunteer.
Luxton said it had stood out for her that local emergency management took lessons from the various weather events and worked with iwi and marae from around the Coast.
“The community knows what it needs, and when that is utilised, you get a fantastic response.”