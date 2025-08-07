Labour MPs (from left) Jo Luxton, Camilia Belich and Cushla Tangaere-Manuel are impressed with the quality of civil defence and emergency management services in Tairāwhiti.

A delegation of Labour MPs say their visit to Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is important, with new emergency management legislation soon to be introduced in Parliament.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, emergency management spokesperson Camilia Belich and associate emergency spokesperson and East Coast-based list MP Jo Luxton visited Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) and later met with Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Belich said there was new emergency management legislation due soon after reviews into Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The way this region reacted to emergencies should be reflected, hopefully, in improved emergency management legislation.”

Belich said she expected the legislation to be bipartisan.