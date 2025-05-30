People were out enjoying the fine weather at the beach and on the walkway at Wainui Beach earlier today. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin
Gisborne is expected to have long sunny spells this King’s Birthday weekend, with some breeziness.
A large weather system will bring wet and windy conditions from Wednesday.
Gisborne District Council advises checking road closures due to rain and driving cautiously.
Keen walkers and surfers might want to get out to the beach or hit the walkways this King’s Birthday weekend, with the MetService saying Gisborne is a great place to be.
“Gisborne looks to be one of the best places to be this weekend for outdoor weather,” said MetService meteorologistMmathapelo Makgabutlane.
“Gisborne this weekend looks to have long sunny spells in store, although things may be a bit breezy today and on Saturday. There may also be a little bit of cloud around and just a small chance of a shower on Sunday and Monday, but for the most part, settled weather ahead.”
There would be a change in the weather after the weekend, however.
There was also a washout on the approach to Mohau Bridge, which was closed.
“We encourage motorists to drive to the conditions and adhere to speed limits or heavy vehicle restrictions to keep everyone safe and help protect the road,” the council said.
“People should report any road issues quickly, phone 24 hours 0800 653 800 or download and report through the Antenno app.”
Andre Taylor, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi journey manager for Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti, said there were no planned road closures in the region this long weekend.
There was a “moratorium on work from midday Friday to midnight on Monday, with most sites back up and running on Tuesday morning”, he said.
There might be some active worksites that would still have temporary lower speed limits in place.
“These will be predominantly at recovery sites Transport Rebuild East Coast is working on. There are exemptions on some sites locally for crews to keep working to the end of Friday, but downing tools tomorrow through till Monday.”
Temporary traffic management will remain over the weekend on: State Highway 2 at Otoko, SH35 Ōpōtiki to Te Araroa, SH35 Tokomaru Bay to Te Araroa, SH35 at Waipiro and State Highway 35 at Hikuwai No. 1 Bridge.
Taylor encouraged safe travel on roads.
“There are a number of things people can do to ensure they have a relaxed, safe journey. These include checking your vehicle is safe to drive before you leave; being patient while on the road; slowing down; taking regular breaks to stay alert, and keeping a safe following distance while on the road.”