“The change looks to come in mid next week when a large weather system from the northwest moves across the country, bringing wet and windy weather to Gisborne from Wednesday.

“It’s still too early to say if there’s the potential for very heavy rain or gusty winds, but it would definitely be worth keeping a close eye on the forecast as the time comes closer.”

Gisborne District Council said residents should check the council’s website to learn more about roads that might be closed by bad weather.

The council said in a statement that there were new closures on Waikura and Motu roads due to slips from the rain earlier in the week.

There was also a washout on the approach to Mohau Bridge, which was closed.

“We encourage motorists to drive to the conditions and adhere to speed limits or heavy vehicle restrictions to keep everyone safe and help protect the road,” the council said.

“People should report any road issues quickly, phone 24 hours 0800 653 800 or download and report through the Antenno app.”

Andre Taylor, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi journey manager for Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti, said there were no planned road closures in the region this long weekend.

There was a “moratorium on work from midday Friday to midnight on Monday, with most sites back up and running on Tuesday morning”, he said.

There might be some active worksites that would still have temporary lower speed limits in place.

“These will be predominantly at recovery sites Transport Rebuild East Coast is working on. There are exemptions on some sites locally for crews to keep working to the end of Friday, but downing tools tomorrow through till Monday.”

Temporary traffic management will remain over the weekend on: State Highway 2 at Otoko, SH35 Ōpōtiki to Te Araroa, SH35 Tokomaru Bay to Te Araroa, SH35 at Waipiro and State Highway 35 at Hikuwai No. 1 Bridge.

Taylor encouraged safe travel on roads.

“There are a number of things people can do to ensure they have a relaxed, safe journey. These include checking your vehicle is safe to drive before you leave; being patient while on the road; slowing down; taking regular breaks to stay alert, and keeping a safe following distance while on the road.”