Premium

Karyn Sadler named principal of Gisborne’s Campion College

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
6 mins to read

Gisborne's Karyn Sadler will start as principal at Campion College in January 2026. Photo / Kim Parkinson

A former student and current deputy principal of Campion College hopes to navigate a changing curriculum and uphold “innovative” learning and teaching styles as they start the principal role next year.

Karyn Sadler was appointed the new principal of Campion College and will officially step into the role in January.

