She will succeed principal Paul McGuinness, who will finish at the end of the year after serving as principal for about 30 years.

McGuinness said Sadler was an excellent choice as the next principal of Campion College.

“She will bring a fresh energy to the position and has all the attributes to lead the college into the future,” he said.

“Karyn has a deep personal faith and is experienced in Catholic education. She was instrumental in the recent developments in the college as we focused on creating an innovative learning environment.

“She has a good rapport with the community and has a strong understanding of all aspects of the principal’s position, standing in on many occasions as the acting principal.

“I have worked closely with Karyn over many years and believe that the college is in very capable hands as she looks to take over the principal’s role in 2026.”

Sadler was formally offered the position on August 18.

“I put in a full application, was shortlisted, and then interviewed by seven members of the board along with a representative from the Hamilton Catholic Diocese,” she said.

Born and raised in Gisborne, Sadler attended St Mary’s Primary School before going on to Campion College herself. Her daughter Ruby (17) is in her final year at the school.

Sadler said Ruby is “taking it in her stride” to have her mum in the principal’s chair.

She met her husband, Paul Sadler – now principal of Mangapapa School – while she was at secondary school. Their relationship continued through study in Palmerston North, and they married in 2002. Their son Jack (20) was born in 2005.

Sadler earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Classical Studies at Massey University, followed by a Graduate Diploma of Teaching (Secondary).

Her teaching career began at St Peter’s College, Palmerston North, before the couple returned to Gisborne when Paul was appointed principal of Makaraka School.

Back in Gisborne with a toddler, Sadler recalled taking her CV to then–deputy principal Phil Rowland at Campion.

“He asked if I would like to teach Religious Education. When I said yes, he asked if I could start immediately.”

In 2011, she was appointed Head of Social Sciences, a role that gave her wider leadership experience across the faculty. In 2015, she returned as fulltime Director of Religious Studies, a position she held until 2020. She described it as a time of “deep privilege and purpose”.

“In that role, I worked to ensure our Catholic character wasn’t just something that sat on the walls, but something flowing through our actions, relationships and priorities.”

In 2020, Sadler was appointed deputy principal, taking on wider responsibility for pastoral care, teaching and learning, and staff professional growth.

This role prepared her for the step into principalship, which she said had been an organic progression.

She was made acting principal in 2022 when McGuinness went on sabbatical.

“It was a challenging time because we were one of the first schools in Gisborne to have a Covid case, but Paul [McGuinness] told me he had full confidence in me and that I could manage it.”

Thanks to strong planning with the Ministry of Education, they were able to follow clear protocols, keep communication open, and the community appreciated being kept in the loop.

Campion College has undergone a major rebuild since 2017. The Marcellin Centre and the MacKillop Centre were completed in 2019 and, in 2023, a new performing arts facility was opened, created from the relocated and renovated Makaraka Church.

“These spaces have given our students wonderful opportunities. The theatre-style arts centre is a creative hub for our young people,” Sadler said.

The new buildings were paid for by the Catholic diocese of Hamilton and were owned by the school’s proprietor, Bishop Richard Laurenson. The diocese of Hamilton oversees the Catholic parishes in Gisborne.

Alongside these new spaces, Campion had embraced innovative teaching and learning, encouraging collaboration among teachers and offering students greater choice with learning connected to real-world contexts.

“Not only do we have innovative spaces, but also an innovative teaching and learning style. We’re moving away from siloed subjects to make learning more relevant,” Sadler said.

Navigating curriculum changes and new government assessment models was an upcoming challenge for the school. Looking ahead, she said the focus will be on solutions.

“We will continue working alongside students, staff, and the wider community to prepare for smooth transitions. Whether that’s adapting to curriculum changes, supporting diverse learners, or planning for the future, we are committed to moving forward together.”

Sadler was passionate about developing the whole person, building a culture of professional growth, and fostering inclusive partnerships with staff, students, whānau and the wider community.

“At Campion, we hold to the three Cs: compassion, commitment and community. They underpin everything we do.”

She also emphasised the importance of literacy, numeracy and striving for University Entrance. But just as important, she says, is ensuring every student leaves Campion with options.

“Even if they don’t yet know their exact pathway, our role is to equip them with the tools and qualifications that keep doors open. We want them to feel confident that whatever direction they choose – university, trades or straight into the workforce – they have the foundation to succeed.

“Over the next six years, I envision Campion College as a thriving Catholic learning community where faith, culture and learning are deeply interwoven. Every student will be known, challenged in their learning and inspired to serve with compassion and courage.”