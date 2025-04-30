Amanda Whiting - chief executive of AMI, State and NZI insurance companies.

Only half of Tairāwhiti people believe they are adequately ready for storms, floods and earthquakes, according to research by three major insurance companies.

The Wild Weather Tracker produced by AMI, State and NZI outlines the impact of natural hazard events on New Zealanders.

“Prior to autumn, we asked New Zealanders across all regions of the country how prepared they felt for natural hazard events,” said Amanda Whiting - the chief executive of AMI, State and NZI.

“This year we saw a reduction in the number of residents who felt confident they were prepared. Nationwide 57% felt prepared as compared to 62% last year.

“This year, those on the West Coast (33%), Southland (47%) and Gisborne (50%) feel the least prepared for the next natural hazard event, while residents in Marlborough (71%), Taranaki (66%) and Hawke’s Bay (65%) feel the most prepared,” Whiting said.