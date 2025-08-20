“We’ve got 150 seated people and basically people will come in at 5.30pm, have complimentary drinks, a drink, and canapes that are provided by the Eastwood Hill volunteers. And then Lisette will speak, and then she’ll be interviewed,” said Sally Gaddum, from the Friends of Eastwoodhill Association.

After Reymer speaks, she will answer questions.

She has reported from Turkey after the fatal earthquake in February 2023 that killed more than 50,000 people.

She was also widely seen on New Zealand screens during the first stages of the still ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gaddum said the arboretum was not funded by the Government.

Tickets to the event are available from www.eastwoodhill.org.nz/event. They cost $70 for non-members and $60 for members.