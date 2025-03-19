The pou installations are physical and digital representations that “offer sustenance to each kaupapa, transforming spaces into living narratives”.

“Berry’s work reimages these narratives in contemporary forms of digital content, moving images, soundscapes and installations.”

Her practice is deeply rooted in her whakapapa, shaped by the legacy of her marae Rongopai in the Tairāwhiti settlement of Waituhi.

Known for its richly painted interior, Rongopai stands as a testament to Māori innovation and creative expression.

The marae’s figurative artworks, painted in the late 1800s, were a bold departure from tradition, reflecting the cultural shifts and aspirations of that time.

“Rongopai has always been a place of awe for me,” Berry says.

“Growing up, I didn’t realise its significance until I helped restore it with my whānau. Now, it’s a foundation for everything I create – a constant reminder of where I come from and what I stand for.”

Berry’s artistic journey continues to push boundaries, with previous works featuring in the Kia Mau contemporary art festival, fringe festivals, Malta International Art Biennale and WOW 2023.

But ultimately, it always comes back to home – acknowledging her tūpuna and carrying their stories forward.

“I want my work to reflect our strength as Māori, our creativity and our ability to adapt while holding onto our tikanga. It’s about creating spaces where our stories are celebrated and our voices are heard.”

In April 2024, Berry collaborated with UDB to present Uru, a public art installation of three pou, projecting her digital weaving on to the pou while accompanied by a “healing audio soundscape”.

The three pou came from nine that were first created for the 2023 Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival as homage to the nine stars of Matariki while drawing influence from Rongopai’s vibrant colours and history.

Jamie Berry's original pou art installation was part of Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival in 2023.

Throughout April, the full exhibition of these nine pou will be on display as part of Uru, set in an arrangement within Glover Park that evokes kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

The pou will echo the Rongopai Marae walls – each evening becoming a canvas for projected visuals, creating a space where past and present converge.