A house at the Manuka St-Lytton Rd corner was badly damaged by fire on Wednesday night. The cause is being investigated. Photo / Murray Robertson

A fire in an Elgin home on Wednesday night is under investigation as specialist fire investigators aim to identify how it started.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the house on the corner of Manuka St and Lytton Rd in Gisborne about 9.15pm.

“The property was quite well involved when the first crew got there,” a senior firefighter said.

“There were some flames showing and a lot of smoke.”

No one was home at the time.