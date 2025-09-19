Injuries after shed roof lifted in wind near Gisborne
Gisborne Herald
Firefighters and St John ambulance staff responded to assist with a shed roof lifted in strong winds near Gisborne on Thursday. Photo / File- Bevan Conley
Two people were injured when strong winds took the roof off a shed in Waimata near Gisborne.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a 6m by 9m shed roof lifted in the wind about 10.30am on Thursday.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two people in a moderate condition
were taken to Gisborne Hospital after the Goodwin Rd incident.
St John Gisborne area operations manager Shane Clapperton said a man and woman were injured trying to secure the loose roofing material.