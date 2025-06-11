“Standing for council is about stepping up to represent your whānau, community and values and bringing their voices and ideas forward to make important decisions for the future of our community over the next three years.”

She said candidates did not need any special qualifications to run.

“Strong communication, leadership, and decision-making skills are helpful, as is being open-minded, respectful and having a genuine commitment to your community.”

There was only a 43% voter turnout from those enrolled in Tairāwhiti in 2022, with Māori and young people notably under-represented.

“This year, we’re rolling out an impactful campaign before election day to inspire more people to take action,” Thatcher Swann said.

A referendum on whether to keep or disestablish Māori wards in Tairāwhiti will also be held as required under the Māori wards amendment bill.

Anyone considering standing for the 2025 elections will need to choose whether to run in the Māori Ward (five seats), the General Ward (eight seats), or for Mayor.

The council is hosting a series of candidate information evenings during June and July.

The first was in Gisborne on Wednesday. Following meetings will be held at:

Tokomaru Bay United Sports Club, 6pm, June 25

Manutuke Volunteer Fire Brigade, 6pm, July 2

Ruatōria Returned and Services Association, 6.30pm, July 9

“These are relaxed and informative evenings where you can ask questions and get a real feel for what’s involved in becoming an elected member,” said Thatcher-Swann.

Nominations open July 4 and close at noon on Friday, August 1.

More information about how to stand, candidate requirements and upcoming information evenings is available on the council website