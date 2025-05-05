Have you seen the moth plant? (pictured). If so, contact the council about its whereabouts.

Gisborne District Council has put out a plea for information about the locations of the moth plant in the district.

“This plant pest is a rapid-growing, evergreen climbing vine with milky sap that bleeds from all damaged parts,” the council said.

“Moth plants grow up to 10m high very quickly and will completely smother and overtop shrubs, small trees, hedges, fence lines and gardens.

“It’s commonly spotted by its flowers from December to May and establishes in almost any frost-free habitat, gardens, urban reserves, and intact or disturbed forest margins.”

Contact the council if you have information about where it’s growing.