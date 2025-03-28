The school already had a thriving music department with particular strengths in band instruments, so they looked to address other areas in which they had a desire to grow, Irons said.

Barrett Hocking (left) takes a workshop with Tolaga Bay Area School students Ihaira Kirikiri, Te Huia Kohatu, Krystal Harrison, Isabel Parsons, Iwiata Pewhairangi-Nukunuku and Taylor Kirikiri.

The programme included set works, newly created pieces, small-to-large group pieces and improvised items.

The students got to play new instruments and were given the space to create their own small group ensemble pieces.

“The students have shown incredible focus, energy and an openness to trying new things, rapidly broadening and growing their musical abilities in the three days,” Irons said.

“We often found them at tea and lunch breaks practising the trombone or violin, keen to gain as much as they can whilst we are here.”

Chase Heke and Jaedyn Tarei develop their violin skills.

Students learned a variety of skills through accompanying a waiata, learning a group bucket drumming piece about climate change, and playing Irish rock, group violin and jazzy brass pieces, as well as their original compositions.

They also developed performance confidence through games, techniques and drama improvisation.

Student Kingston Whitehead said the wananga was an “amazing experience”.

“I learned so much about music, drama and myself,” he said. “The tutors were awesome and made the whole thing enjoyable. It was really cool to try new things and meet other people who love the arts. I’m so glad I got to be part of this.”

The audience was in for an “absolute treat”, Irons said before the students’ performance.

The group of 35 Year 12 and 13 students were taught by Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana (drama) and Barrett Hocking (trumpet).

Luiten-Apirana grew up on the East Coast and was excited to return and share her professional knowledge.

Irons taught violin, ukulele, bucket drum and keyboards and other music projects over the three days.

“I hope these students feel proud of what they have accomplished in just three days,” she said. “That they feel freshly inspired and motivated, that with energy and passion they continue to grow their enjoyment of creating and performing music and theatre.”