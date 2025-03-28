Tolaga Bay Area School students Lhasha Tautau, Te Ana Bre Waru, Merekaraka Ngarimu-Tuhaka and Tama Tangohau in action during a music residency programme run by Chamber Music NZ in partnership with Music Education Tairāwhiti.
A three-day music and drama residency programme at Tolaga Bay Area School (TBAS) that culminated in a lively performance has been described as “an amazing experience”.
Showcasing pieces the students learned and developed, the performance featured ukulele, violin, trumpet, trombone, drums, guitar, bass guitar and bucket drums.
The TBAS music residency was provided by Chamber Music NZ (CMNZ) in partnership with Music Education Tairāwhiti, which wanted to expand its programme to reach those with limited access to musical opportunities.
“We had heard that TBAS had brass and string instruments available, but no one to teach them,” CMNZ community engagement artist and violinist Cathy Irons said.
“When we approached the school, they confirmed they would appreciate someone to bring this expertise and also requested a drama tutor for our three-day residency.”
“The students have shown incredible focus, energy and an openness to trying new things, rapidly broadening and growing their musical abilities in the three days,” Irons said.
“We often found them at tea and lunch breaks practising the trombone or violin, keen to gain as much as they can whilst we are here.”
Students learned a variety of skills through accompanying a waiata, learning a group bucket drumming piece about climate change, and playing Irish rock, group violin and jazzy brass pieces, as well as their original compositions.
They also developed performance confidence through games, techniques and drama improvisation.
Student Kingston Whitehead said the wananga was an “amazing experience”.
“I learned so much about music, drama and myself,” he said. “The tutors were awesome and made the whole thing enjoyable. It was really cool to try new things and meet other people who love the arts. I’m so glad I got to be part of this.”
The audience was in for an “absolute treat”, Irons said before the students’ performance.
The group of 35 Year 12 and 13 students were taught by Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana (drama) and Barrett Hocking (trumpet).
Luiten-Apirana grew up on the East Coast and was excited to return and share her professional knowledge.
Irons taught violin, ukulele, bucket drum and keyboards and other music projects over the three days.
“I hope these students feel proud of what they have accomplished in just three days,” she said. “That they feel freshly inspired and motivated, that with energy and passion they continue to grow their enjoyment of creating and performing music and theatre.”