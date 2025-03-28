Advertisement
Hospice Tairāwhiti event raises $72,000 with Hilary Barry as MC

MC Hilary Barry holds two signed rugby balls auctioned during the Hospice Tairāwhiti Magical Moments fundraiser, which raised $72,000.

Hospice Tairāwhiti’s flagship corporate event, the Magical Moments charity dinner, has raised $72,000.

Television personality Hilary Barry was master of ceremonies at the fundraiser held at the Bushmere Arms in Gisborne after a four-year hiatus.

Twenty-four organisations sponsored the charity dinner.

“Our community really got behind this fundraiser and donated amazing experiences and items for our auction, including the tiara donated by Hilary, which sold for $1000,” Hospice Tairāwhiti event manager Lisa Sheratt said.

“Auctioneer Cody Clark got the audience of 240 people vying for the 25 live auction items that included a range of extraordinary local and New Zealand-wide experiences and even further afield to Australia.”

A silent auction ran concurrently, showcasing 32 items, half of which were also available for bidding via Trade Me.

Rounding out the fundraising efforts was a raffle for a three-day Rotoiti bach escape.

“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, donors and the community, this fundraising event Magical Moments was a resounding success,” Hospice Tairāwhiti chief executive Barbara Grout said.

“These funds enable us to continue providing free palliative care services to those in need in the Tairāwhiti region.”

