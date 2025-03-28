MC Hilary Barry holds two signed rugby balls auctioned during the Hospice Tairāwhiti Magical Moments fundraiser, which raised $72,000.

Hospice Tairāwhiti’s flagship corporate event, the Magical Moments charity dinner, has raised $72,000.

Television personality Hilary Barry was master of ceremonies at the fundraiser held at the Bushmere Arms in Gisborne after a four-year hiatus.

Twenty-four organisations sponsored the charity dinner.

“Our community really got behind this fundraiser and donated amazing experiences and items for our auction, including the tiara donated by Hilary, which sold for $1000,” Hospice Tairāwhiti event manager Lisa Sheratt said.

“Auctioneer Cody Clark got the audience of 240 people vying for the 25 live auction items that included a range of extraordinary local and New Zealand-wide experiences and even further afield to Australia.”