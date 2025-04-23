Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

HortNZ board chairwoman Bernadine Guilleux.

Horticulture New Zealand encourages growers in Tairāwhiti with leadership aspirations to apply for the associate director role its board.

The associate director programme was designed to develop future leaders by providing hands-on experience in governance, strategy and leadership within the horticulture sector.

The successful applicant will spend 18 months as a non-voting member of the board, supported by mentoring from experienced directors and access to governance training.

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) board chairwoman Bernadine Guilleux said the position was an opportunity for someone with horticultural experience to grow their leadership capability and gain valuable insight into board-level decision-making.

“While the role does not carry a vote, the board really encourages full participation and values constructive input and insights from the associate director.