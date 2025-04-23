Advertisement
HortNZ seeks Tairāwhiti growers for associate director role

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

HortNZ board chairwoman Bernadine Guilleux.

Horticulture New Zealand encourages growers in Tairāwhiti with leadership aspirations to apply for the associate director role its board.

The associate director programme was designed to develop future leaders by providing hands-on experience in governance, strategy and leadership within the horticulture sector.

The successful applicant will spend 18 months as a non-voting member of the board, supported by mentoring from experienced directors and access to governance training.

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) board chairwoman Bernadine Guilleux said the position was an opportunity for someone with horticultural experience to grow their leadership capability and gain valuable insight into board-level decision-making.

“While the role does not carry a vote, the board really encourages full participation and values constructive input and insights from the associate director.

“We’re looking for someone actively involved in the horticulture sector, with a good understanding of the issues and opportunities facing growers.

“They should be a strategic thinker, keen to learn and able to interpret financial, operational and technical information.”

Guilleux said building governance capability was critical to the sector’s long-term success.

“As the challenges and complexity facing our sector grow, we need more people with the skills and experience to lead effectively at a governance level – whether on boards, in industry groups or in their own businesses.

“This programme is one way HortNZ is helping to grow that capability.”

The HortNZ board comprises nine directors – seven elected by growers and two independents – and meets six times a year in Wellington and across the country’s main growing regions, with additional meetings held online.

The term of appointment for the associate director runs from July 2025 to December 2026, offering time to settle in and contribute across a full annual cycle of board activity.

Applications close Friday, May 16. For more information and to apply visit: www.hortnz.co.nz.

