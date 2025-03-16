Advertisement
Homes saved from out-of-control gorse fire in Mahia

Firefighters were able to stop an out-of-control fire in gorse on a Māhia hillside on Saturday before it reached four homes. Photo / RNZ supplied by Ross Wilson

Four homes came under serious threat from a major gorse fire caused by an out-of-control burn-off at Mahia on Saturday.

Firefighters from Nūhaka, Wairoa and Gisborne battled the fire and their efforts proved vital as the houses were in the line of the fire, which got to as close as 5m to one of the buildings.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets were also involved and the Eastland Fire volunteers responded with a water tanker.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Gisborne brigade was called to assist with the fire in the Maungawhio Drive area at around midday.

“A burn-off of gorse on a property by the lagoon on Mahia Beach Rd had got out of control,” a senior Gisborne firefighter said.

“The fire threatened four homes on nearby properties.”

Fire crews from Nūhaka and Wairoa were already there when the Gisborne appliance and water tanker arrived.

“They did a great job keeping the fire at bay until we arrived. It was a big fire. We could see the smoke from it from Gisborne.”

The Gisborne crews were there for nearly six hours and some rural fire crews stood by at the scene overnight on Saturday to deal with any hot spots.

“It was a great save by everyone involved,” the senior firefighter said. “We stopped the fire from reaching those houses, which was great.”

The fire burned to within about 5m of one of the buildings, he said.

Power was shut off to the Mahia settlement during the emergency.

Police also attended and helped with a small number of evacuations from the threatened homes.

Residents around the area were advised to close all doors and windows and prepare in case of further evacuations.

