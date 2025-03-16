Firefighters were able to stop an out-of-control fire in gorse on a Māhia hillside on Saturday before it reached four homes. Photo / RNZ supplied by Ross Wilson

Four homes came under serious threat from a major gorse fire caused by an out-of-control burn-off at Mahia on Saturday.

Firefighters from Nūhaka, Wairoa and Gisborne battled the fire and their efforts proved vital as the houses were in the line of the fire, which got to as close as 5m to one of the buildings.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets were also involved and the Eastland Fire volunteers responded with a water tanker.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Gisborne brigade was called to assist with the fire in the Maungawhio Drive area at around midday.

“A burn-off of gorse on a property by the lagoon on Mahia Beach Rd had got out of control,” a senior Gisborne firefighter said.