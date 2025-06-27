Hilton Collier has been appointed the first chief executive officer of the Tairawhiti Whenua Charitable Trust. Photo / Supplied

Trustees of Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust have announced the appointment of Hilton Collier (Ngāti Porou) as the organisation’s first chief executive officer.

The organisation describes itself as the largest network of Maori landowners in Aotearoa New Zealand, focused on providing opportunities for the economic advancement of landowners.

Members of the collective of more than 70 Māori trusts, incorporations and iwi governance entities from across the East Coast manage more than 197,000 hectares of Māori land.

“Hilton’s whakapapa is deeply rooted in the lands of Ruatōria, where he was raised on his ancestral whenua in the heart of Ngāti Porou,” trust chair Alan Haronga said.

“From these beginnings, he grew a life’s work dedicated to whenua, people and kaupapa Māori.