“He is a proud advocate for Māori-led development, and brings a rare combination of deep regional insight, proven leadership and values-based decision-making to the role.”
The organisation said Collier brought a wide breadth of experience across Māori agribusiness and farming, education, governance, food systems, environmental stewardship and community-led change.
“Hilton is known for his ability to work across both grassroots and national levels, bringing together technical expertise with cultural integrity.
“This blend of skills positions him strongly to lead the next phase of growth for Tairāwhiti Whenua,” Haronga said.
Collier said it was “a privilege to serve a kaupapa that holds deep personal and collective significance”.
“Tairāwhiti Whenua represents the strength of whakapapa and the power of working together. I’m humbled to contribute to the aspirations of our whānau, hapū, and landowners as we work towards a prosperous future for whenua Māori in alignment with our values.”
Haronga said the appointment of Collier signalled the trust’s intention to “grow with integrity, stay connected to our people, and elevate solutions that are grounded in tikanga Māori and the lived realities of our region.”
“As the trust transitions from establishment to implementation, Hilton’s appointment represents a powerful step forward for whenua Māori in Tairāwhiti.”
Haronga said his role will focus on strengthening the trust’s strategic direction, building capability among members and ensuring that whānau and whenua remain central to all decision-making.