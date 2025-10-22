Judge Bruce McRobbie (Waikato) said he enjoyed his return trip to judge at the 150th anniversary Poverty Bay A&P Show.
Results
Associated Records Standard Age Classes - Kidded Doe in Milk 5yrs and over: Hilltop Pixie - Lucy Bruce 1.
AR Champion Doe (Hika Cup) - Hilltop Pixie, Lucy Bruce.
AR Best Udder: Hilltop Pixie, Lucy Bruce.
Strathburn AR Best Udder Cup: Hilltop Pixie, Lucy Bruce.
Junior Showmanship: Ella Bruce-Hills 1, Reagan Laws 2, Alex Bruce-Hills 3, Mieka Laws and Jax Hawea Hindmarsh 4=.
HR Standard Age Classes - Maiden Doe or Goatling Over 12 months and Under 2½yrs: Strathburn Belina, Raewyn Bruce 1; Te Punga Delphine, Molly Heather Stills 2; Hilltop Brie, Lucy Bruce 3; Heathden Xena’s Xanthe, Heather Weatherall 4.
Maiden Doe Kid - Born on or before July 31: Aroha Goats Charlotta, Becky Laws.
HR Junior Champion Doe (Greaves Family Cup): Strathburn Belina, Raewyn Bruce.
Reserve Champion: Te Punga Delphine, Molly Heather Stills.
AR Standard Age Classes, Maiden Doe Kid - Born on or before July 31: Simmbian Rosie, Becky Laws 1; Simmbian Maleficent, Becky Laws 2.
AR Junior Champion Doe (Jarabro Cup): Simmbian Rosie, Becky Laws.
Reserve Champion: Simmbian Maleficent, Becky Laws.
AR Standard Age Classes, Buck Kid under 12 months: Simmbian Blue on Black, Becky Laws.
Buck 2yrs and over: Tippy Toe Silver Knight, Becky Laws.
Champion AR Buck: Tippy Toe Silver Knight, Becky Laws.
Reserve Champion: Simmbian Blue on Black, Becky Laws.
HR Standard Age Classes- Buck Kid under 12 months: Heathden Xaanda, Heather Weatherall 1; Heathden Xaan; D McGuckin 2; Aroha Goat Cosmos, Becky Laws 3.
Best Buck Kid (Heathden Cup): Heathden Xaanda, Heather Weatherall.
Buckling over 12 months and under 2 years: Heathden Fortes Xavier, Heather Weatherall 1, Strathburn Blake, Raewyn Bruce 2.
Champion HR Buck: Heathden Fortes Xavier, Heather Weatherall.
Reserve Champion: HR Buck Strathburn Blake, Raewyn Bruce.
Grand Champion Buck Age Class: Heathden Forte, Heather Weatherall.
Champion Challenge: Heathden Forte, Heather Weatherall.
W D (Bill) Duncan-Sittlington Shield: Strathburn Belina, Raewyn Bruce.
Supreme Dairy Goat in Show (Heathden Trophy): Hilltop Pixie, Lucy Bruce.