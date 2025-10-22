The Supreme Dairy Goat at the A&P Spring Show was Lucy Bruce's Hilltop Pixie. Bruce is pictured with her champion and judge Bruce McRobbie from Waikato.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Supreme Dairy Goat at the A&P Spring Show was Lucy Bruce's Hilltop Pixie. Bruce is pictured with her champion and judge Bruce McRobbie from Waikato.

The dairy goats section of the Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show featured 19 goats and 11 competitors, including two from out of town.

Steward Jane Brott said as always the competitors were appreciative of the support from local businesses and a good public attendance throughout the day.

“Long-time local entrant Lucy Bruce had a very successful day, taking out the Champion AR doe with Hilltop Pixie, who went on to win the Best in Show,” Brott said.

“Returning Show supporter Becky Laws, from Whakatānē, again took out the AR junior champion doe. Becky said she loves coming to such a friendly and enjoyable show.”

Local competitor Heather Weatherall won Buck Kid, Buckling over 12 months and under 2 years, Champion Buck and Grand Champion Buck.