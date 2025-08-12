In 2024, ACC accepted 276 gym-related injuries in the Gisborne region, the highest number since 2018.

Gym-related injury claims peaked recently in Gisborne as new ACC data reveals gym/ fitness training was the leading cause of sport and recreation injuries in Aotearoa.

There have been 190 gym-related injury claims recorded by ACC so far in 2025, as of July 27, in the Gisborne region.

In the past five years, from 2020 to 2024, ACC accepted 1,195 gym-related injury claims in the Gisborne region.

Gym/fitness training was ahead of rugby union and other sports like football and netball as a cause of sports and recreation injuries, according to ACC.