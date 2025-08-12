Advertisement
Highest number of gym-related injury claims in Gisborne since 2018

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Gym-related injury claims peaked recently in Gisborne as new ACC data reveals gym/ fitness training was the leading cause of sport and recreation injuries in Aotearoa.

There have been 190 gym-related

