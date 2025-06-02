“There is a low chance of it upgrading to a red warning.“
The strong wind watch runs from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am Thursday.
“Northerly winds may reach gale force, with gusts approaching warning criteria. Moderate chance of upgrading to a warning.”
A MetService statement said the broad area of rain and wind moving across the country from west to east was the result of a rapidly deepening area of low pressure forming off the eastern coast of Australia and crossing the country.
“This week we see another visitor arriving from the Tasman Sea and it’s set to bring some active weather with it, but it’s not just the wind and rain we have to watch out for, with cold air rushing in behind this system it’s going to be a much colder end to the week,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.
Tairāwhiti Civil Defence advised people to clean drains and gutters, avoid low-lying areas, drive cautiously and take care on roads.