Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Heavy rain warning and wind watch for Tairāwhiti this week

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Gisborne enjoyed a sunny long weekend but that is set to come to an end for parts of the region with the onset of a weather system which will bring heavy rain and potentially strong winds. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Gisborne enjoyed a sunny long weekend but that is set to come to an end for parts of the region with the onset of a weather system which will bring heavy rain and potentially strong winds. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Inland parts of Tairāwhiti are likely to experience a bout of heavy wind and rain later this week, bringing an end to the sunny period enjoyed over the weekend.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning and a yellow wind watch for inland parts of Tairāwhiti on Tuesday morning.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald