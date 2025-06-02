Gisborne enjoyed a sunny long weekend but that is set to come to an end for parts of the region with the onset of a weather system which will bring heavy rain and potentially strong winds. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Inland parts of Tairāwhiti are likely to experience a bout of heavy wind and rain later this week, bringing an end to the sunny period enjoyed over the weekend.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning and a yellow wind watch for inland parts of Tairāwhiti on Tuesday morning.

The heavy rain warning spans 10 hours, from 8pm Wednesday to 6am Thursday, and covers the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and inland Gisborne/Tairāwhiti.

“Expect 120 to 150mm of rain,” forecasters said.

“Intensities may reach 25 to 35mm per hour, especially during Thursday morning.