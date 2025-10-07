Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Health NZ Tairāwhiti urges measles vaccination as Northland outbreak reaches double figures

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Health NZ-Tairāwhiti says immunisation is the best protection against measles as 11 cases of the highly contagious illness have been recorded in the country - 10 of those in Northland.

One new measles case was confirmed in the Northland outbreak over the weekend, bringing the total number there to 10. One case has also been confirmed in Queenstown.

