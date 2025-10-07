Whānau can also book a vaccination appointment at most pharmacies, GPs and Pacific or Hauora Māori providers.
More information on where to get immunised can be found at www.healthpoint.co.nz/immunisation/tairawhiti/
The National Public Health Service (NPHS) is urging anyone who develops symptoms of measles at any time to stay at home and contact their healthcare provider or call Healthline on 0800 611-116 for free advice at any time.
Health NZ stressed measles “is a serious illness”.
It can cause pneumonia, severe diarrhoea, brain inflammation (encephalitis) and death, even in healthy children and adults.
“Even a typical case of measles can lead to people needing 1–2 weeks off work or school, and 1 in 3 people with measles may need to be admitted to hospital.
“Getting measles while pregnant can also lead to more severe illness, miscarriage or premature birth.”