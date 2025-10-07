Health NZ-Tairāwhiti says immunisation is the best protection against measles as 11 cases of the highly contagious illness have been recorded in the country - 10 of those in Northland.

One new measles case was confirmed in the Northland outbreak over the weekend, bringing the total number there to 10. One case has also been confirmed in Queenstown.

The Northland outbreak and the Queenstown case are unrelated and have been linked to recent travel to countries experiencing outbreaks.

The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine is free for anyone under the age of 18 and those eligible for free healthcare, Health NZ - Tairāwhiti NZ said on its Facebook page.

“Here in Tairāwhiti, Kowhai House Clinic offers a range of pēpi, tamariki, rangatahi and hāpu māmā immunisations – including MMR. They’re open five days.”