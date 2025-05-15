Ludlow thanked the trusts that funded the ambulance – Grassroots Trust Central, Greenlea Foundation Trust and Kelliher Charitable Trust.

Sean Hannin, representing Grassroots, initially spoke about how the funder was targeting problem gambling.

But there was a good side, he said.

It was enjoyable seeing something so valuable “for the community, funded by the community”.

The inside of the new Volkswagen ambulance which will soon be in the hands of St John ambulance officers in Ruatoria.

The trust pumped $1.2 million into Gisborne each year, Hannin said.

Hato Hone St John fundraising manager north Jeanette Horan presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Freemasons Foundation, represented by Tony Ford, for its support.

The foundation recently donated generators to St John in Ruatōria, Gisborne and Wairoa.

Gisborne Hato Hone St John area support manager Greg Fisher said the generator in Ruatōria had already been used multiple times.

“It’s cool to have a brand-new truck going to Ruatōria”, Fisher said.

“It’s really important to us to have good equipment. It will be reliable.

“Staff up there have worked really hard and it means we can offer a better service.”

A fully kitted out Hato Hone St John emergency ambulance has an approximate value of $325,000, including the necessary equipment.

Some key technical components of the Volkswagen Crafter include: a new ZOLL X defibrillator, all-wheel drive capabilities to suit the geographical area, independent heating and cooling functions, and changeable lighting options within the patient compartment that help with patient comfort and treatment.

The Waka Manaaki branding is designed to connect more with Aotearoa New Zealand, while an increased volume of reflective material increases visibility.

Waka means canoe or vehicle, while Manaaki means to take care of.