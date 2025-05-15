East Coast stalwart of Hato Hone St John Hughie Hughes (far left), retired ambulance officer Tony Ludlow, Grassroots Trust Central funding representative Sean Hannin and Gisborne Hato Hone St John area support manager Greg Fisher at this week's blessing of a new ambulance to be based in Ruatōria.
Retired ambulance officer Tony Ludlow could only marvel at the new Volkswagen ambulance, which was blessed and formally welcomed at Gisborne Hato Hone St John this week.
The Waka Manaaki-branded Volkswagen Crafter emergency ambulance is destined for Ruatōria.
Ludlow, who served in Hawke’s Bay for 26 years and attended the blessing as a representative of Hato Hone St John’s central regional board, described the ambulance as “truly amazing” compared to those he used during his career.
Staff and patients would appreciate the ambulance, he said.
The trust pumped $1.2 million into Gisborne each year, Hannin said.
Hato Hone St John fundraising manager north Jeanette Horan presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Freemasons Foundation, represented by Tony Ford, for its support.
The foundation recently donated generators to St John in Ruatōria, Gisborne and Wairoa.
Gisborne Hato Hone St John area support manager Greg Fisher said the generator in Ruatōria had already been used multiple times.
“It’s cool to have a brand-new truck going to Ruatōria”, Fisher said.
“It’s really important to us to have good equipment. It will be reliable.
“Staff up there have worked really hard and it means we can offer a better service.”
A fully kitted out Hato Hone St John emergency ambulance has an approximate value of $325,000, including the necessary equipment.
Some key technical components of the Volkswagen Crafter include: a new ZOLL X defibrillator, all-wheel drive capabilities to suit the geographical area, independent heating and cooling functions, and changeable lighting options within the patient compartment that help with patient comfort and treatment.
The Waka Manaaki branding is designed to connect more with Aotearoa New Zealand, while an increased volume of reflective material increases visibility.