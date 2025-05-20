- Repair work on the Hangaroa Bluffs along Tiniroto Rd will begin next month, starting two years of construction.
The repair of a major dropout in the Hangaroa Bluffs next month will start two years of construction in the area, including the rebuild of St Leger Bridge and a new Tiniroto bypass.
Gisborne District Council director community lifelines Tim Barry, in a statement, said he was glad work was starting “with funding only approved in October last year”.
The dropout will take up to five months to repair and is the first of 92 complex dropouts in council’s $52.5m slips and dropouts programme.