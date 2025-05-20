The construction tender for St Leger Bridge on Ruakākā Rd is open to market until later this month and a contractor for the rebuild will be appointed in July.

“Designs are now under way for the new bridge alignment and the relocating of overhead cables and tree removal happening in the next few weeks,” Barry said.

“We’re aiming to start the St Leger Bridge rebuild in spring and the bypass closer to year end. Both projects will be finished in 2027.”

The St Leger Bridge rebuild is expected to begin in spring. This is a computer-generated image of how it will look.

Tiniroto Rd is an alternative route to SH2 to Wairoa and of strategic importance to the region, as well as local residents and industry.

The unstable rock faces of the Hangaroa Bluffs are known for frequently dropping rock on to the road.

The bypass includes two new bridges - one crossing the Hangaroa River into farmland and another back over on to Tiniroto Rd after the second bluff.

“We’re extremely grateful for Government support to create a more resilient and reliable route for local residents and road users,” Barry said.

The repairs are part of the Government’s $230m recovery package for Tairāwhiti local roads, which includes the Tiniroto bypass, bridges, slips and dropouts, and roadside drainage supporting iwi communities.

More information on Gisborne District Council’s recovery programme can be found on the council’s website.